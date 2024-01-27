***Always Under Construction***

Welcome to our British literature anthology, a dynamic online platform dedicated to enriching the educational experiences of both teachers and students. Our mission is to create an ever-evolving repository of open educational resources, crafted to illuminate the richness and diversity of British literature. Each source—including footnotes—can be downloaded in a variety of formats, including PDF, Word, EPUB, and HTML.

This platform is more than just a repository of literature in the public domain; it is a collaborative space where ideas merge, perspectives converge, and a shared passion for British literature thrives.

At the heart of our anthology lies a growing collection of curated materials. Our resources are not static; they will be continually reviewed, revised, updated, and expanded to reflect new interpretations, scholarly research, and additions to the public domain.

We believe in the power of collaboration and collective wisdom. Therefore, we welcome submissions from contributors, especially scholars with the expertise and discerning eyes for detail that will help ensure the accuracy, relevance, and quality of our content. If you would like to be a part of the team of editors, please reach out to us.

Except where otherwise noted, content on this website is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International (CC BY-NC).

This license requires that reusers give credit to the creator. It allows reusers to distribute, remix, adapt, and build upon the material in any medium or format, for noncommercial purposes only.