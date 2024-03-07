Skip to main content
British Literature OER
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
Collections
caret-down
Authors (A-D)
caret-down
Authors (E-R)
caret-down
Authors (S-Z)
caret-down
Join Our Team
About
Eliot, George [Mary Ann Evans] (1819-1880)
Published: Mar 07, 2024
The Mill on the Floss (George Eliot)
Published: Mar 06, 2024
Silas Marner (George Eliot)
Published: Mar 06, 2024
Middlemarch (George Eliot)
by
George Eliot
,
George Eliot
,
George Eliot
, and
George Eliot
GE
GE
GE
GE
Published: Mar 06, 2024
British Literature OER
RSS
Legal
Published with