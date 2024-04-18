Skip to main content
Hemans, Felicia (1793-1835)
Published: Apr 18, 2024
Sonnets (Felicia Hemans)
Published: Apr 12, 2024
Italian Literature (Felicia Hemans)
Published: Apr 12, 2024
Tales and Historic Scenes (Felicia Hemans)
Published: Apr 11, 2024
Translations from Camden’s, and Other Poets (Felicia Hemans)
Published: Apr 12, 2024
Scenes and Hymns of Life (Felicia Hemans)
Published: Apr 12, 2024
Miscellaneous Poems (Felicia Hemans)
Published: Apr 12, 2024
Modern Greece (Felicia Hemans)
Published: Apr 10, 2024
Juvenile Poems (Felicia Hemans)
Published: Apr 10, 2024
The Restoration of the Works of Art to Italy (Felicia Hemans)
Published: Apr 10, 2024
