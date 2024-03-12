Skip to main content
British Literature OER
Dracula (Bram Stoker)
Published: Mar 12, 2024
The Tenant of Wildfell Hall (Anne Brontë)
Published: Jul 01, 1997
Jane Eyre (Charlotte Brontë)
Published: Mar 01, 1998
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (Robert Louis Stevenson)
Published: Mar 04, 2024
Gothic Motifs
Published: Mar 06, 2024
The Picture of Dorian Gray (Oscar Wilde)
Published: Feb 26, 2024
Northanger Abbey (Jane Austen)
Published: Feb 25, 2024
Wuthering Heights (Emily Brontë)
Published: Feb 23, 2024
Frankenstein; Or, The Modern Prometheus [1818 Edition] (Mary Shelley)
Published: Feb 19, 2024
Frankenstein; Or, The Modern Prometheus [1831 Edition] (Mary Shelley)
Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley
Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley
Published: Feb 19, 2024
Christabel (Coleridge)
Published: Feb 10, 2024
The Eve of St. Agnes (John Keats)
Published: Jan 29, 2024
