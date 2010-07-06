The Runaway Slave at Pilgrim’s Point (Elizabeth Barrett Browning"

“The Runaway Slave at Pilgrim’s Point” by Elizabeth Barrett Browning

“The Runaway Slave at Pilgrim’s Point”

I.

I stand on the mark beside the shore

⁠Of the first white pilgrim's bended knee,

Where exile turned to ancestor,

⁠And God was thanked for liberty.

I have run through the night, my skin is as dark,

I bend my knee down on this mark . .

⁠I look on the sky and the sea.

II.

O pilgrim-souls, I speak to you!

⁠I see you come out proud and slow

From the land of the spirits pale as dew . .

⁠And round me and round me ye go!

O pilgrims, I have gasped and run

All night long from the whips of one

⁠Who in your names works sin and woe.

III.

And thus I thought that I would come

⁠And kneel here where I knelt before,

And feel your souls around me hum

⁠In undertone to the ocean's roar;

And lift my black face, my black hand,

Here, in your names, to curse this land

⁠Ye blessed in freedom's evermore.

IV.

I am black, I am black;

⁠And yet God made me, they say.

But if He did so, smiling back

⁠He must have cast his work away

Under the feet of his white creatures,

With a look of scorn,—that the dusky features

⁠Might be trodden again to clay.

V.

And yet He has made dark things

⁠To be glad and merry as light.

There's a little dark bird, sits and sings;

⁠There's a dark stream ripples out of sight;

And the dark frogs chant in the safe morass,

And the sweetest stars are made to pass

⁠O'er the face of the darkest night.

VI.

But we who are dark, we are dark!

⁠Ah God, we have no stars!

About our souls in care and cark

⁠Our blackness shuts like prison-bars:

The poor souls crouch so far behind,

That never a comfort can they find

⁠By reaching through the prison-bars.

VII.

Indeed we live beneath the sky, . .

⁠That great smooth Hand of God, stretched out

On all His children fatherly,

⁠To bless them from the fear and doubt,

Which would be, if, from this low place,

All opened straight up to His face

⁠Into the grand eternity.

VIII.

And still God's sunshine and His frost,

⁠They make us hot, they make us cold,

As if we were not black and lost:

⁠And the beasts and birds, in wood and fold,

Do fear and take us for very men!

Could the weep-poor-will or the cat of the glen

⁠Look into my eyes and be bold?

IX.

I am black, I am black!—

⁠But, once, I laughed in girlish glee;

For one of my colour stood in the track

⁠Where the drivers drove, and looked at me—

And tender and full was the look he gave:

Could a slave look so at another slave?—

⁠I look at the sky and the sea.

X.

And from that hour our spirits grew

⁠As free as if unsold, unbought:

Oh, strong enough, since we were two,

⁠To conquer the world, we thought!

The drivers drove us day by day;

We did not mind, we went one way

⁠And no better a liberty sought.

XI.

In the sunny ground between the canes,

⁠He said "I love you" as he passed:

When the shingle-roof rang sharp with the rains,

⁠I heard how he vowed it fast:

While others shook, he smiled in the hut

As he carved me a bowl of the cocoa-nut

⁠Through the roar of the hurricanes.

XII.

I sang his name instead of a song;

⁠Over and over I sang his name—

Upward and downward I drew it along

⁠My various notes; the same, the same!

I sang it low, that the slave-girls near

Might never guess from aught they could hear,

⁠It was only a name.

XIII.

I look on the sky and the sea—

⁠We were two to love, and two to pray,—

Yes, two, O God, who cried to Thee,

⁠Though nothing didst Thou say.

Coldly Thou sat'st behind the sun!

And now I cry who am but one,

⁠How wilt Thou speak to-day?—

XIV.

We were black, we were black!

⁠We had no claim to love and bliss:

What marvel, if each turned to lack?

⁠They wrung my cold hands out of his,—

They dragged him . . where? . . I crawled to touch

His blood's mark in the dust! . . not much,

⁠Ye pilgrim-souls, . . though plain as this!

XV.

Wrong, followed by a deeper wrong!

⁠Mere grief's too good for such as I.

So the white men brought the shame ere long

⁠To strangle the sob of my agony.

They would not leave me for my dull

Wet eyes!—it was too merciful

⁠To let me weep pure tears and die.

XVI.

I am black, I am black!

⁠I wore a child upon my breast . .

An amulet that hung too slack,

⁠And, in my unrest, could not rest:

Thus we went moaning, child and mother,

One to another, one to another,

⁠Until all ended for the best:

XVII.

For hark! I will tell you low . . low . .

⁠I am black, you see,—

And the babe who lay on my bosom so,

⁠Was far too white . . too white for me;

As white as the ladies who scorned to pray

Beside me at church but yesterday;

⁠Though my tears had washed a place for my knee.

XVIII.

My own, own child! I could not bear

⁠To look in his face, it was so white.

I covered him up with a kerchief there;

⁠I covered his face in close and tight:

And he moaned and struggled, as well might be,

For the white child wanted his liberty—

⁠Ha, ha! he wanted his master right.

XIX.

He moaned and beat with his head and feet,

⁠His little feet that never grew—

He struck them out, as it was meet,

⁠Against my heart to break it through.

I might have sung and made him mild—

But I dared not sing to the white-faced child

⁠The only song I knew.

XX.

I pulled the kerchief very close:

⁠He could not see the sun, I swear

More, then, alive, than now he does

⁠From between the roots of the mangles . . where?

. . I know where. Close! a child and mother

Do wrong to look at one another,

⁠When one is black and one is fair.

XXI.

Why, in that single glance I had

⁠Of my child's face, . . I tell you all,

I saw a look that made me mad . .

⁠The master's look, that used to fall

On my soul like his lash . . or worse!—

And so, to save it from my curse,

⁠I twisted it round in my shawl.

XXII.

And he moaned and trembled from foot to head,

⁠He shivered from head to foot;

Till, after a time, he lay instead

⁠Too suddenly still and mute.

I felt beside a stiffening cold . .

I dared to lift up just a fold, . .

⁠As in lifting a leaf of the mango-fruit.

XXIII.

But my fruit . . ha, ha!—there, had been

⁠(I laugh to think on't at this hour! . .)

Your fine white angels, who have seen

⁠Nearest the secret of God's power, . .

And plucked my fruit to make them wine,

And sucked the soul of that child of mine,

⁠As the humming-bird sucks the soul of the flower.

XXIV.

Ha, ha, for the trick of the angels white!

⁠They freed the white child's spirit so.

I said not a word, but, day and night,

⁠I carried the body to and fro;

And it lay on my heart like a stone . . as chill.

—The sun may shine out as much as he will:

⁠I am cold, though it happened a month ago.

XXV.

From the white man's house, and the black man's hut,

⁠I carried the little body on.

The forest's arms did round us shut,

⁠And silence through the trees did run:

They asked no question as I went,—

They stood too high for astonishment,—

⁠They could see God sit on his throne.

XXVI.

My little body, kerchiefed fast,

⁠I bore it on through the forest . . on :

And when I felt it was tired at last,

⁠I scooped a hole beneath the moon.

Through the forest-tops the angels far,

With a white sharp finger from every star,

⁠Did point and mock at what was done.

XXVII.

Yet when it was all done aright, . .

⁠Earth, 'twixt me and my baby, strewed, . .

All, changed to black earth, . . nothing white, . .

⁠A dark child in the dark,—ensued

Some comfort, and my heart grew young:

I sate down smiling there and sung

⁠The song I learnt in my maidenhood.

XXVIII.

And thus we two were reconciled,

⁠The white child and black mother, thus:

For, as I sang it, soft and wild

⁠The same song, more melodious,

Rose from the grave whereon I sate!

It was the dead child singing that,

⁠To join the souls of both of us.

XXIX.

I look on the sea and the sky!

⁠Where the pilgrims' ships first anchored lay,

The free sun rideth gloriously;

⁠But the pilgrim-ghosts have slid away

Through the earliest streaks of the morn.

My face is black, but it glared with a scorn

⁠Which they dare not meet by day.

XXX.

Ah!—in their 'stead, their hunter sons!

⁠Ah, ah! they are on me—they hunt in a ring—

Keep off! I brave you all at once—

⁠I throw off your eyes like snakes that sting!

You have killed the black eagle at nest, I think:

Did you never stand still in your triumph, and shrink

⁠From the stroke of her wounded wing?

XXXI.

(Man, drop that stone you dared to lift!—)

⁠I wish you, who stand there five a-breast,

Each, for his own wife's joy and gift,

⁠A little corpse as safely at rest

As mine in the mangles!—Yea, but she

May keep live babies on her knee,

⁠And sing the song she liketh best.

XXXII.

I am not mad: I am black.

⁠I see you staring in my face—

I know you, staring, shrinking back—

⁠Ye are born of the Washington-race:

And this land is the free America:

And this mark on my wrist . . (I prove what I say)

⁠Ropes tied me up here to the flogging-place.

XXXIII.

You think I shrieked then? Not a sound!

⁠I hung, as a gourd hangs in the sun.

I only cursed them all around,

⁠As softly as I might have done

My very own child!—From these sands

Up to the mountains, lift your hands,

⁠O slaves, and end what I begun!

XXXIV.

Whips, curses; these must answer those!

⁠For in this Union, you have set

Two kinds of men in adverse rows,

⁠Each loathing each: and all forget

The seven wounds in Christ's body fair;

While He sees gaping everywhere

⁠Our countless wounds that pay no debt.

XXXV.

Our wounds are different. Your white men

⁠Are, after all, not gods indeed,

Nor able to make Christs again

⁠Do good with bleeding. We who bleed . . .

(Stand off!) we help not in our loss!

We are too heavy for our cross,

⁠And fall and crush you and your seed.

XXXVI.

I fall, I swoon! I look at the sky:

⁠The clouds are breaking on my brain;

I am floated along, as if I should die

⁠Of liberty's exquisite pain—

In the name of the white child, waiting for me

In the death-dark where we may kiss and agree,

White men, I leave you all curse-free

⁠In my broken heart's disdain!