Arty Inglese
Published on Feb 03, 2025

by Artry Inglese
Echoes Through the Fog

Echoes Through the Fog

By Arty Inglese

The bell doth toll, yet none may say for whom,
A specter walks beneath a blood-red moon.
To be or not—no longer ours to choose,
The war drums beat, the jungle hums with doom.

A serpent whispers in the humid air,
Not Eden’s coils, but napalm’s burning hand,1
The rivers choked with echoes of despair,
Where soldiers tread upon a haunted land.

Oh Lucifer, still rising in the East,
With lugubrious2 fire-bright wings and promises of grace,
Yet fallen, tangled in the iron feast,
Where rifles bloom in unrepentant space.

Hast thou considered Job upon the field?
A helmet bent, a dog tag lost in sand.
What wager now? What justice shall be sealed?
His cries rise up—does God yet understand?

Upon the stage, the jesters take their place,
A mouse, with gloves as white as fallen snow,
He waves, he smiles, he sets a frantic pace,
A kingdom built where truth may never grow.

The pipe smoke swirls in patterns in the air,
Deduction weighs the world upon its chain.
A violin sighs sesquipedalian logic and despair,
Yet Moriarty laughs beyond the pane.

The witches circle, whispering of kings,
A cauldron boils with fate’s unholy brew.
The forest moves, a nation clipped of wings,
A vision wrapped in war’s unyielding view.

Shall I compare the fallen to the past?
A scroll unrolled, a book of names unread.
Some weep for ghosts, some call the silence vast,
The living carve ephemeral memorials for the dead.

Yet hope, like Lear, still rages ‘gainst the storm,
A blinded prophet clutching at the rain.
Though time may twist and history transform,
We walk once more into the tenebrous terrain.

