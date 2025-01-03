Echoes Through the Fog

By Arty Inglese
The bell doth toll, yet none may say for whom,
A specter walks beneath a blood-red moon.
To be or not—no longer ours to choose,
The war drums beat, the jungle hums with doom.
A serpent whispers in the humid air,
Not Eden’s coils, but napalm’s burning hand,1
The rivers choked with echoes of despair,
Where soldiers tread upon a haunted land.
Oh Lucifer, still rising in the East,
With lugubrious2 fire-bright wings and promises of grace,
Yet fallen, tangled in the iron feast,
Where rifles bloom in unrepentant space.
Hast thou considered Job upon the field?
A helmet bent, a dog tag lost in sand.
What wager now? What justice shall be sealed?
His cries rise up—does God yet understand?
Upon the stage, the jesters take their place,
A mouse, with gloves as white as fallen snow,
He waves, he smiles, he sets a frantic pace,
A kingdom built where truth may never grow.
The pipe smoke swirls in patterns in the air,
Deduction weighs the world upon its chain.
A violin sighs sesquipedalian logic and despair,
Yet Moriarty laughs beyond the pane.
The witches circle, whispering of kings,
A cauldron boils with fate’s unholy brew.
The forest moves, a nation clipped of wings,
A vision wrapped in war’s unyielding view.
Shall I compare the fallen to the past?
A scroll unrolled, a book of names unread.
Some weep for ghosts, some call the silence vast,
The living carve ephemeral memorials for the dead.
Yet hope, like Lear, still rages ‘gainst the storm,
A blinded prophet clutching at the rain.
Though time may twist and history transform,
We walk once more into the tenebrous terrain.