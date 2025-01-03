Echoes Through the Fog

jasdf;lkejwf;lkaerwjvl;kavnaew;lrfkvEchoes Through the Fog

By Arty Inglese

The bell doth toll, yet none may say for whom,

A specter walks beneath a blood-red moon.

To be or not—no longer ours to choose,

The war drums beat, the jungle hums with doom.

A serpent whispers in the humid air,

Not Eden’s coils, but napalm’s burning hand,

The rivers choked with echoes of despair,

Where soldiers tread upon a haunted land.

Oh Lucifer, still rising in the East,

With lugubrious fire-bright wings and promises of grace,

Yet fallen, tangled in the iron feast,

Where rifles bloom in unrepentant space.

Hast thou considered Job upon the field?

A helmet bent, a dog tag lost in sand.

What wager now? What justice shall be sealed?

His cries rise up—does God yet understand?

Upon the stage, the jesters take their place,

A mouse, with gloves as white as fallen snow,

He waves, he smiles, he sets a frantic pace,

A kingdom built where truth may never grow.

The pipe smoke swirls in patterns in the air,

Deduction weighs the world upon its chain.

A violin sighs sesquipedalian logic and despair,

Yet Moriarty laughs beyond the pane.

The witches circle, whispering of kings,

A cauldron boils with fate’s unholy brew.

The forest moves, a nation clipped of wings,

A vision wrapped in war’s unyielding view.

Shall I compare the fallen to the past?

A scroll unrolled, a book of names unread.

Some weep for ghosts, some call the silence vast,

The living carve ephemeral memorials for the dead.

Yet hope, like Lear, still rages ‘gainst the storm,

A blinded prophet clutching at the rain.

Though time may twist and history transform,

We walk once more into the tenebrous terrain.