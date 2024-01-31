Songs of Innocence and Experience [images only] (William Blake)

“Introduction”
“The Shepherd”
“The Echoing Green”
“The Lamb”
“The Blossom”
“The Chimney-Sweeper”
“The Little Boy Lost”
“The Little Boy Found”
“Laughing Song”
“A Cradle Song”
“The Divine Image”
“Holy Thursday”
“Night”
“Spring”
“Nurse’s Song”
“Infant Joy”
“A Dream”
“On Another’s Sorrow”
“Earth’s Answer”
“The Clod and the Pebble”
“The Little Girl Lost"
“The Little Girl Found”
“The Sick Rose”
“The Fly”
“The Angel”
“The Tyger”
“My Pretty Rose Tree”
“Ah, Sunflower”
“The Lily”
“The Garden of Love”
“The Little Vagabond”
“London”
“The Human Abstract”
“Infant Sorrow”
“A Poison Tree”
“A Little Boy Lost”
“A Little Girl Lost”
“A Divine Image”
“To Tirzah”
“The Schoolboy”
“The Voice of the Ancient Bard”
Songs of Experience