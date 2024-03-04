Skip to main content
British Literature OER
Coleridge, Samuel Taylor (1772-1834)
Published: Mar 04, 2024
The Rime of the Ancient Mariner [w/ marginal glosses] (Samuel Coleridge)
Published: Feb 23, 2024
Christabel (Coleridge)
Published: Feb 10, 2024
Selected Poems (Coleridge)
Published: Feb 10, 2024
Lyrical Ballads, Volume II [1800] (Samuel Coleridge & William Wordsworth)
Published: Feb 06, 2024
Lyrical Ballads, Volume I [1800] (Samuel Coleridge & William Wordsworth)
Published: Feb 06, 2024
Lyrical Ballads [1798] (Samuel Coleridge & William Wordsworth)
Published: Feb 05, 2024
The Rime of the Ancyent Marinere [1798 Text] (Samuel Coleridge)
Published: Feb 05, 2024
The Rime of the Ancient Mariner (Samuel Coleridge)
Published: Feb 05, 2024
